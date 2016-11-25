Feds move to protect Nova Scotia nesting grounds of endangered roseate tern

OTTAWA — The federal government is moving to protect the Atlantic nesting grounds of an endangered seabird.

The surrounding waters and lands of four islands off Nova Scotia, including Sable Island, are now listed as protected habitat for the roseate tern.

The migratory seabird is found on coasts and islands of the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans, with the North Atlantic considered an important breeding ground.

The roseate tern has been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2003, with destruction of habitat and displacement by gulls considered the leading culprits.

Three of the four islands protected by the federal order are already provincially protected by Nova Scotia, including Sable Island, which is also a migratory bird sanctuary and national park reserve.

Roseate terns have a black cap and black bill with a red base, and a long, forked white tail that resembles streamers in flight — which helps distinguish them from the common tern and the Arctic tern.