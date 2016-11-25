Crown argues ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was aware of corruption

MONTREAL — Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was an important participant in a plot to enrich himself and others, the Crown told the court Friday as the longtime former municipal politician's corruption trial draws to a close.

Prosecutor Nathalie Kleber spent the first part of her closing arguments reviewing the testimony of witnesses who she said support the Crown's position that Applebaum accepted cash through a former aide in return for favours given to local real estate developers and engineering firms.

She told the judge the witnesses are credible and their cumulative testimony show that Applebaum was involved in the alleged activities.

"Can we conclude that Mr. Applebaum had a knowledge of what was happening? Yes, we can," she said.

Applebaum has pleaded not guilty to all 14 corruption-related charges, including fraud against the government and breach of trust.

They stem from crimes alleged to have occurred in two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when he was mayor of Montreal's largest borough.

The Crown reminded the court that Applebaum's former aide, Hugo Tremblay, testified that Applebaum initiated him to corruption and showed him how to fundraise both legally and illegally.

Tremblay testified to having led developers and businessmen to believe their projects would be delayed or not approved by the city unless they made a cash contribution.

He allegedly then split the money with Applebaum, the court heard during the trial.

"Yes, he (Tremblay) had questions about what he was doing," Kleber said. "But he put his faith in Mr. Applebaum."

Kleber said that while Tremblay's testimony was the only one to "directly implicate" Applebaum in the alleged scheme, many of the details of his testimony were corroborated by other witnesses.

Kleber conceded there were some "minor contradictions" in the testimony of various witness, but the accounts mostly agree on details including the amount of the alleged payments and the method of delivery.

She said that businessmen Robert Stein and Anthony Keeler both said it was clear to them that the requests for cash made by Tremblay originated with Applebaum, even if it wasn't explicitly stated.

The Crown reminded the court that Keeler also testified that Applebaum had told him that "talking to (Tremblay) is like talking to me."

Applebaum, who served as interim Montreal mayor between November 2012 and June 2013, did not testify or present a defence at his trial, which heard seven days of testimony from Crown witnesses.