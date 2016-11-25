Four stories in the news Friday, Nov. 25

Four stories in the news for Friday, Nov. 25

TRUDEAU HEADING TO MADAGASCAR

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is departing Liberia today with a promise to renew and strengthen the friendship between Canada and the West African nation. The prime minister will spend Friday flying across the continent to Antananarivo, the capital city of the island nation of Madagascar. There, Trudeau will lead the Canadian delegation at the summit of the International Organization of la Francophonie over the weekend.

CLOSING ARGUMENTS BEGIN IN APPLEBAUM TRIAL

Final arguments begin today at the corruption trial of ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum. The Crown prosecutor is expected to deliver her final remarks to the judge today in a Montreal courtroom, and Applebaum's lawyer will have his turn on Monday. The longtime Montreal politician has pleaded not guilty to all 14 corruption-related charges, including fraud against the government and breach of trust.

'BUY AMERICA' SENTIMENT COULD HURT CANADA

An early irritant in Canada-U.S. relations in the Trump era could emerge in the massive infrastructure bill proposed by the president-elect, amid speculation in Washington that it might include a Buy American clause excluding foreign suppliers. Donald Trump spoke passionately during the campaign that his proposed $1 trillion construction plan would ensure "American steel" got used to build "American" skyscrapers and bridges.

HATCHIMALS SELLING OUT AROUND THE WORLD

The overwhelming popularity of this season's hottest toy, Hatchimals, has taken many by surprise — including its Toronto-based toymaker, Spin Master. The furry, robotic bird-like toy animals that hatch from an egg when rubbed have been selling out at stores across North America, Europe and Japan since its launch on Oct. 7. Some experts say this is a common risk that companies encounter when available stock can't meet high demand, because perceived value — especially in toys — can be time-sensitive.