U.S. lumber group files petition against Canadian softwood producers

MONTREAL — The U.S. Lumber Coalition says it formally petitioned the American government to impose duties against Canadian softwood lumber producers.

The lobby group says it asked the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday to restore the conditions of "fair trade" for softwood lumber.

The coalition alleges that provincial governments, which own most of Canada's vast timberlands, provide trees to Canadian producers at rates far below market value, along with other subsidies.

As a result, the group says Canadian lumber is being sold for less than fair value in the United States.