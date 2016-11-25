Russian plane makes emergency landing in Iqaluit, Armenian man faces charges

IQALUIT, Nunavut — A 36-year-old man from Armenia was arrested after Aeroflot Russian flight SU 0107 made an emergency landing at the airport in Iqaluit, Nunavut.

RCMP say the plane was travelling from Los Angeles to Moscow on Friday when an unruly passenger caused a disturbance.

Mounties and Canada Border Services Agency officers took the suspect into custody shortly after the plane landed.

No injuries were reported.

Sisak Khudaverdyan has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and its passengers, mischief and causing a disturbance.