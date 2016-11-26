PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he must speak truth on LGBTQ rights

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn't shy away from raising controversial topics — including abortion and the rights of LGBTQ people — as he spoke at the opening ceremonies of the summit of la Francophonie in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Trudeau said that since he was among friends, he would speak the truth and say that in many countries — including those represented in the audience — people from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community suffer too much.

In a speech that also addressed climate change and the fight against radicalization and violent extremism, Trudeau said everyone owes LGBTQ people "the same respect, the same rights and the same dignity" as everyone else.

The global group of 80 governments and states from mainly French-speaking nations includes nearly a dozen in Africa where sexual acts between same-sex couples are illegal.

In some others, including the host country of Madagascar, homosexuality is frowned upon or otherwise not tolerated.