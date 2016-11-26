Police watchdog probing fatal shooting in Nipigon involving OPP
NIPIGON, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting in Nipigon.
The Special Investigations Unit says OPP officers were called to a local residence Saturday evening where they had an "interaction" with a man.
The SIU says one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the man, who was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Seven investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there's been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.