Trudeau faces criticism over statement on Fidel Castro's death

The Prime Minister is facing criticism for his statement expressing "deep sorrow" about the death of the controversial former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

Justin Trudeau posted a written statement early Saturday after the late-night announcement that Castro had died at the age of 90.

Trudeau remembered the late president as a "legendary revolutionary and orator," and said he was a good friend of his father's.

But some in Canada — particularly members of the Conservative Party — are condemning the prime minister's statement, pointing out human rights violations during Castro's half-century regime.

Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch wrote on Facebook that Trudeau should have called Castro's administration "brutal, oppressive, and murderous", rather than describing him "as if reading from a story book."

Maxime Bernier, who is also running for Conservative leadership, called Trudeau's statement "repugnant."

And while former prime minister Stephen Harper hasn't weighed in, his son Ben Harper has.

The younger Harper tweeted, "Castro was a monstrous leader, and the world is better off now he's dead."