Ottawa police investigating fatal fire in apartment unit
Ottawa police are investigating a fatal fire.
Firefighters located a badly injured man in his forties after they entered a burning apartment unit early this morning.
The man was treated at the scene (on Wellington St. W.) by paramedics but died a short time later in hospital.
His name has not yet been released.
Although the fire isn't considered suspicious at this time, the Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit is involved in the investigation, along with the Ottawa Fire Service, the Fire Marshal's Office and the Coroner's office.