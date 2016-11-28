News / Canada

CF-18 crashes near Cold Lake, search on for pilot

Few details have been released after Monday afternoon crash.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Forces says a helicopter is searching for a pilot after a CF-18 crashed near Cold Lake, Alta.

Canadian Forces

COLD LAKE, Alta. — The Canadian Forces says a CF-18 fighter jet has crashed in northeastern Alberta.

A military spokesman said the plane was based out of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. 

A helicopter from the base has been dispatched to look for the pilot.

"I can confirm that a CF-18 has gone down," said Evan Koronewski, an official with the Department of National Defence official. 

"It is eastern Alberta close to the Saskatchewan border."

There was no immediate word on whether the pilot was able to eject before the crash.

The Cold Lake base in northeastern Alberta is the busiest fighter base in Canada.

It provides fighter pilot training for all Canadian Forces pilots.

Its unrestricted air weapons range is nearly three million hectares in size.

 

 

