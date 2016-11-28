CF-18 crashes near Cold Lake, search on for pilot
Few details have been released after Monday afternoon crash.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
COLD LAKE, Alta. — The Canadian Forces says a CF-18 fighter jet has crashed in northeastern Alberta.
A military spokesman said the plane was based out of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.
A helicopter from the base has been dispatched to look for the pilot.
"I can confirm that a CF-18 has gone down," said Evan Koronewski, an official with the Department of National Defence official.
"It is eastern Alberta close to the Saskatchewan border."
There was no immediate word on whether the pilot was able to eject before the crash.
The Cold Lake base in northeastern Alberta is the busiest fighter base in Canada.
It provides fighter pilot training for all Canadian Forces pilots.
Its unrestricted air weapons range is nearly three million hectares in size.
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax mayor Peter Kelly has probation period extended in Charlottetown
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union to talk job action options with members this week
-
'Significant' snow possible for Halifax from mid-week storm: Environment Canada
-
Uproar closes Japanese skating rink that had 5,000 fish frozen in ice