CF-18 crashes near Cold Lake, search on for pilot

COLD LAKE, Alta. — The Canadian Forces says a CF-18 fighter jet has crashed in northeastern Alberta.

A military spokesman said the plane was based out of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.

A helicopter from the base has been dispatched to look for the pilot.

"I can confirm that a CF-18 has gone down," said Evan Koronewski, an official with the Department of National Defence official.

"It is eastern Alberta close to the Saskatchewan border."

There was no immediate word on whether the pilot was able to eject before the crash.

The Cold Lake base in northeastern Alberta is the busiest fighter base in Canada.

It provides fighter pilot training for all Canadian Forces pilots.