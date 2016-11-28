Final arguments in ex Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum's corruption case

MONTREAL — It's the defence's turn to deliver final arguments today at the corruption trial of ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum.

The veteran politician has pleaded not guilty to the 14 corruption-related charges he's facing, including fraud against the government and breach of trust.

The Crown alleges Applebaum accepted cash through a former aide in return for favours given to local real estate developers and engineering firms.

The charges stem from crimes alleged to have occurred in two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when he was mayor of Montreal's largest borough.

Applebaum, who served as interim Montreal mayor between November 2012 and June 2013, did not testify or present a defence at his trial, which heard seven days of testimony from Crown witnesses.