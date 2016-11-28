Three stories in the news Monday, Nov. 28

Three stories in the news for Monday, Nov. 28

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR ELECTORAL REFORM REFERENDUM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to reform the country's electoral system in time for the next federal election in Oct. 2019. But Canada's chief electoral officer warns time is running out to organize a national referendum on electoral reform. And that's even if a straightforward referendum question is asked, requiring a simple Yes or No answer. Marc Mayrand doubts there's enough time to organize a more complicated referendum that would give Canadians multiple voting systems to choose from and ask them to rank their preferences.

OILPATCH GAINING STABILITY AS WEAKER FIRMS FAIL

Experts in the field are predicting fewer Canadian oil and gas companies will go bust over the next year because most of the so called "troubled children" of the industry have already failed or been sold. Calgary-based Sayer Energy Advisors says higher oil and natural gas prices have also brought a measure of stability to the sector. However, confidence continues to be buffeted by changing provincial and national carbon emission policies and uncertainty over international supply and demand.

A GREY CUP FOR THE AGES

Henry Burris called the Ottawa Redblacks' thrilling victory over the heavily favoured Calgary Stampeders the most memorable of his three Grey Cup titles — and anyone who watched the game would certainly agree. In fact most pundits and fans agree the CFL championship game in Toronto was the most exciting in decades. Burris threw three touchdown passes — including one in overtime — and ran in for two more to help power Ottawa's stunning 39-33 win in the 104th Grey Cup final.