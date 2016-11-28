Woman killed in Wilmot crash west of Kitchener

WILMOT TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Provincial police have laid charges in connection with a deadly crash in Wilmot Township just west of Kitchener.

They say a 30-year old woman was killed and her three-month old baby was critically injured in a collision Sunday evening on Highway 7.

Investigators say the woman died at the scene, and that her baby was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say the two were passengers in a vehicle that was struck from behind.

Two others in the car suffered minor injuries.

Police say the male driver of the other vehicle is facing charges that include impaired driving causing death.

