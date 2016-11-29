Newfoundland teen gets probation for circulating nude photos of schoolmate

CORNER BROOK, N.L. — A 16-year-old Newfoundland boy who circulated nude pictures of a 15-year-old female schoolmate has been sentenced to 18 months' probation for possession of child pornography.

Judge Wayne Gorman says the boy asked for the photos, and then showed them to some students before sending them electronically to others.

The judge says the actions had a significant impact on the teenage girl.

He notes she says she can never get her old life back, and is now ashamed of her body.

But Gorman accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence saying there was insufficient evidence to establish that a violent offence had been committed.