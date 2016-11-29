Woman dead as police-involved shootings in Calgary strike double-digit range

CALGARY — A woman in her 30s is dead after the tenth police-involved shooting in Calgary this year.

Police say officers were called to a location in a southwest neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, where events escalated shortly after their arrival.

They say the woman was injured when a police service firearm was discharged, but none of the officers was hurt.

Police have not released any other details, but media reports say the officers were confronted by the woman.

She was in life-threatening condition when she was taken to hospital, where she died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which looks into police actions, is investigating.

This latest officer-involved shooting is among five this year that have resulted in a fatality.

Last Thursday, the investigation team announced it had cleared Calgary police of any wrongdoing in a shooting that left a man permanently disabled and in a wheelchair.

Morgan Thompson was shot twice on March 21, 2015, after he taunted demonstrators at an anti-racism rally.

Investigators said police were trying to talk to Thompson to give him a ticket when he walked away quickly and crossed the street against the light.

When an officer initially approached the suspect in an alley, he was punched in the head and pulled out his baton. Thompson allegedly pulled out a pipe from behind his back and held it over his head. The officer pulled out his service revolver and fired four shots.