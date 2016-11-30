Bennett to face questions at Senate committee over bill to amend Indian Act

OTTAWA — Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett is set to speak to a Senate committee tonight about legislation to change sex-based rules in the Indian Act.

The bill — a response to a Quebec Superior Court decision — proposes amendments to address differences in the ways men and women acquire status and how it is handed down to family members.

The Assembly of First Nations says it understands the need for the government to respond to issues identified in the court decision, but Denise Stonefish, chair of the group's women's council, says Bill S-3 will result in continued discrimination.

The AFN says the approach of the bill continues arbitrary federal control over First Nation identity.

The government plans to move ahead with a process for indigenous groups to examine broader issues around Indian registration, band membership and citizenship beginning in February.