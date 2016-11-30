Messy mix of snow, rain hits New Brunswick causing outages, closures

A messy mix of snowfall and cold rain has caused power outages, school closures and flight cancellations today in the Maritimes.

New Brunswick is the hardest hit by the storm, with NB Power reporting over 44,000 customers waking up without electricity.

The largest concentration of outages are in Moncton and in Central York and Sunbury Counties.

The utility says it has crews out making repairs across southern New Brunswick.

There were also early morning outages reported in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.

Environment Canada had weather alerts in place for much of New Brunswick where snow accumulations could reach 25 centimetres in some communities by Thursday.

Another low pressure system is expected to move through the province through Wednesday night, continuing the messy weather.