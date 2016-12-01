Disabilities minister says accessibility law will give feds enforcement teeth

OTTAWA — The federal disabilities minister says a new accessibility bill will have some teeth, which suggests it could give the government the ability to crack down on violators in both the public and private sector.

The change would be a shift away from the current Canadian human rights model, which prevents federal officials from getting involved until someone alleges discrimination.

Disabilities Minister Carla Qualtrough says the current process is onerous, cumbersome and expensive for those who go through it.

She says the Liberal government's forthcoming legislation will have some kind of enforcement mechanism, but the details have yet to be finalized.

That proactive kind of legislation would mirror the model used in the United States, details of which were outlined to Qualtrough earlier this year in documents obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act.