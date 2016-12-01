Ex-Montreal borough mayor pleads guilty to sex offence

MONTREAL — The lawyer for a former Montreal borough mayor says his client is pleading guilty to the sexual touching of a minor under 16.

Lawyer Alexandre Bergevin said Thursday a charge of sexual assault against Gilles Deguire has been dropped.

Sentencing arguments for the former mayor of Montreal North will take place next March 24.

Deguire, who is in his 60s, was arrested last January but released under a promise to appear in court.

Deguire worked as a police officer in Montreal for 30 years before being elected mayor of Montreal North in 2009 and winning again in 2013.