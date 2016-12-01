Case of former top Newfoundland athlete charged with murder put over
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The case of a former top Newfoundland athlete charged in the death of a man whose body was found under the stairwell of a St. John's apartment building was put over until the new year.
A lawyer for 29-year-old Anne Norris was not in court today, causing her arraignment to be postponed until Jan. 9.
A judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to send Norris to trial on a charge of first-degree murder.
The daughter of a former senior public servant with the provincial government was arrested several days after the body of 46-year-old March Reardon was discovered last May 9.
Police have said Reardon and Norris knew each other and that no other suspects were being sought.
Norris was named in 2005 to the provincial women's under-19 basketball team competing at the junior national championships.