Case of former top Newfoundland athlete charged with murder put over

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The case of a former top Newfoundland athlete charged in the death of a man whose body was found under the stairwell of a St. John's apartment building was put over until the new year.

A lawyer for 29-year-old Anne Norris was not in court today, causing her arraignment to be postponed until Jan. 9.

A judge ruled last month there was enough evidence to send Norris to trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

The daughter of a former senior public servant with the provincial government was arrested several days after the body of 46-year-old March Reardon was discovered last May 9.

Police have said Reardon and Norris knew each other and that no other suspects were being sought.