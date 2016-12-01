Longtime ex-Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt pleads guilty to fraud charges

LAVAL, Que. — Former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt pleaded guilty Thursday to three fraud-related charges and was incarcerated after defence and Crown lawyers agreed to a six-year prison term.

Under a joint Crown-defence agreement, Vaillancourt, 75, must reimburse about $7 million, mostly from Swiss bank accounts, as well as hand over his condominium to the city he headed for 23 years.

Crown prosecutor Richard Rougeau estimates the fraud totalled several dozen million dollars between 1996 and 2010.

About $1.7 million has already been given to Quebec authorities, while another $5.23 million is currently being transferred from Swiss bank accounts.

The City of Laval will take possession of his $1-million condominium as well as a sum of $300,000. Vaillancourt, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud and breach of trust, will also be deprived of $300,000 in pension payments.

The judge is expected to rule Dec. 15 on the Crown-defence recommendation.

Vaillancourt was mayor of Quebec's third-largest city between 1989 and 2012 and earned the nickname "The Monarch."

He was among 37 people originally arrested in May 2013 by Quebec's anti-corruption unit.

He faced a dozen charges including conspiracy, fraud and corruption-related counts as well being one of three accused up on the more serious charge of gangsterism.

The arrest came just months after the cloud of suspicion forced Vaillancourt to quit politics in November 2012.

In the weeks leading up to the mass arrests, police had raided numerous engineering firms and businesses in addition to Vaillancourt’s own home, condo, offices and his bank safety-deposit boxes.

Thursday's proceedings began with Quebec Superior Court Justice James Brunton asking Vaillancourt whether he had intended to commit the crimes to which he pleaded guilty.