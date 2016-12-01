Military officer demoted after pleading guilty in sexual misconduct case

KINGSTON, Ont. — An officer in the Canadian Forces has been demoted in a sexual misconduct case.

A statement from the military says Capt. David Christensen pleaded guilty this week to a charge under the National Defence Act of behaving in a disgraceful manner.

The charge relates to an act of sexual misconduct against a female member of the military that is alleged to have occurred June 10, 2015 in Kingston, Ont.

A military judge ruled that a second charge of sexual assault would not be proceeded with.

Christiansen was demoted from his current rank of captain to that of lieutenant.