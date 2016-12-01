Military officer demoted after pleading guilty in sexual misconduct case
KINGSTON, Ont. — An officer in the Canadian Forces has been demoted in a sexual misconduct case.
A statement from the military says Capt. David Christensen pleaded guilty this week to a charge under the National Defence Act of behaving in a disgraceful manner.
The charge relates to an act of sexual misconduct against a female member of the military that is alleged to have occurred June 10, 2015 in Kingston, Ont.
A military judge ruled that a second charge of sexual assault would not be proceeded with.
Christiansen was demoted from his current rank of captain to that of lieutenant.
The statement posted on the Canadian Forces website says the demotion is a "significant punishment" that has consequences on the officer's career and pay.