New Brunswick expecting more snow, rain as crews work to restore power

FREDRICTON, N.B. — New Brunswickers are bracing for another round of messy, wet weather while thousands of residents are still without power following a storm earlier in the week.

Environment Canada issued snowfall and flood warnings for much of the province, saying central and northern parts of New Brunswick could expect up to 25 cm of snow today.

The Fredericton area is expected to get a mix of snow and rain, making travel throughout the region dangerous due to reduced visibility and heavy snow.

The latest system comes as NB Power works to restore thousand of outages mostly in the south of the province following a pre-winter storm that closed schools and cancelled flights in the Maritimes on Wednesday.

The utility said about 7,800 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. today.

Northumberland ferries has also cancelled sailings between Saint John, N.B., and Digby, N.S., while crossings between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Nova Scotia were cancelled due to high winds.