Bellhop at Saskatoon hotel since 1969 wins national award for service

SASKATOON — A bellhop who's been at Saskatoon's Sheraton Cavalier Hotel since 1969 has been named the best tourism employee in Canada.

Dan Cardinal, who won the Canadian Tourism Employee of the Year Award, says he's overwhelmed and has been having butterflies in his stomach.

Cardinal was just 18 years old when he started with the maintenance crew at the hotel.

Over the years, he has met several high-profile public figures and celebrities, including various premiers and prime ministers.

He says in his job, he sees people at their best and their worst, and his job is just to try and make things better for them.

Cardinal says he was going to retire in the new year, but he now wants to work three more years to reach the milestone of 50 years in the building.