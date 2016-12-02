Amber Alert issued for Ontario girl, 9, last seen Thursday in Welland, Ont.

WELLAND, Ont. — Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old girl.

Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry is believed to have been abducted.

They describe Sabry as white, about four-foot-two, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday evening in Welland, Ont.

Police say she is believed to be with her mother, Allana Haist.