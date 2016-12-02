Amber Alert issued for Ontario girl, 9, last seen Thursday in Welland, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
WELLAND, Ont. — Police in Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a nine-year-old girl.
Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry is believed to have been abducted.
They describe Sabry as white, about four-foot-two, with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen Thursday evening in Welland, Ont.
Police say she is believed to be with her mother, Allana Haist.
They say no vehicle description is available.