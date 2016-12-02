Malcolm Rowe, newest Supreme Court justice, formally welcomed to the job

OTTAWA — Malcolm Rowe, the newest justice on the Supreme Court of Canada, was formally welcomed to the court Friday. Here's a look at his life and career:

Born: St. John's, N.L., 1953.

Education: Earned a BA at Memorial University. Studied at Toronto's Osgoode Hall Law School from 1975 to 1978, where he earned a law degree. Called to the bar of Newfoundland and Labrador in 1978.

Employment: Worked as a clerk assistant in the provincial assembly. Joined the Department of External Affairs in 1980 as a foreign service officer. Entered private practice in 1984 with Ottawa office of Gowling and Henderson.

— Was part of the teams that handled disputes over the determination of Canada's Atlantic maritime boundaries and overfishing on the Grand Banks. Also involved in the negotiation of a new United Nations convention on high seas fisheries.

— In 1996, he became clerk of the executive council and secretary to the cabinet in Newfoundland and Labrador. He worked on a constitutional amendment that replaced Newfoundland and Labrador's denominational school system with a secular one.

— Was appointed to the trial division of the provincial Supreme Court in 1999 and elevated to the Appeal Court in 2001.

Other: Lectured in public and constitutional law at the University of Ottawa law school in the early 1990s. Has been a member of the Council of the Canadian Superior Courts Judges' Association since 2005. Chair of the advisory committee on federal judicial appointments for Newfoundland and Labrador from 2006 to 2012. Worked with Action Canada, a youth leadership development program, as an adviser, mentor and member of the national selection committee from 2002 to 2016.

Supreme Court: Nominated to the court by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Oct. 17, 2016. Sworn on Oct. 31.