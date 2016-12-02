New Brunswick and Ottawa to spend $45 million to improve Fundy Trail
ALMA, N.B. — The New Brunswick and federal governments will spend more than $45 million to improve connections to the Fundy Trail Parkway.
Premier Brian Gallant says the investment will increase the number of tourists who visit the province, and help create jobs.
The Fundy Trail includes a 19 kilometre roadway, a trail system, scenic vistas, beaches and waterfalls overlooking the Bay of Fundy.
The project involves some new road construction and upgrades to Little Salmon River Road, Creek Road and the Shepody Road.
The provincial share of the project is $32.3 million, with the remaining $13.2 million coming from Ottawa.
The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
