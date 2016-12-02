Sentencing of suspended RCMP officer and his wife postponed
OTTAWA — Sentencing for a suspended RCMP counterterrorism officer and his wife, both found guilty in the severe abuse of an 11-year-old boy, has been put off.
The officer, who cannot be identified under a court order to protect the boy's identity, has been ordered to undergo an independent psychiatric evaluation in advance of a sentencing hearing that could take place in late February or early March.
The 44-year-old man was convicted Nov. 21 of sexually assaulting and starving his son while the boy was shackled in the basement of his family home in a western suburb of Ottawa.
The boy’s stepmother was to be sentenced Friday after being found guilty of assault with a weapon and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
However her sentencing hearing was postponed to Dec. 20 after her lawyer asked for more time to prepare.
The two were remanded in custody immediately after the verdict was delivered.
