Police continue search for nine-year-old girl last seen in Welland, Ont.

WELLAND, Ont. — Police in Ontario are continuing their search for a nine-year-old girl believed to be abducted by her mother.

Niagara Regional Police say Layla Sabry and her mother Allana Haist were last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. in Welland, Ont.

Earlier reports indicated the Amber Alert ended early Saturday, but Niagara police say that is not the case.

Staff Sgt. Paul Rogers says Amber Alerts are rebroadcast every five hours when there is new information.

He says in this case, there is no new information and the Amber Alert will be lifted when police know the girl's whereabouts.

Police say they are operating under a court order to return the child to her father.

Layla is described as white, four-foot two, light brown hair and brown eyes.

Her mother, who police say also goes by the aliases of Kate Dillon or Lana Marie, is white, five-foot one, medium length brown hair with brown eyes.