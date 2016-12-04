640 pigs killed in major barn fire in southwestern Ontario, fire officials say
The Fire Marshal is investigating after 640 pigs were killed when a barn went up in flames Saturday morning in southwestern Ontario.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GODERICH, Ont. — The Fire Marshal is investigating after 640 pigs were killed when a barn went up in flames Saturday morning in southwestern Ontario.
Fire officials say the fire east of Goderich, Ont., did about $1 million in damage.
Volunteer firefighters were alerted to the blaze by a passer-by.
Crews arrived to find the structure fully engulfed, and battled the flames for several hours.
Investigators say the fire is not suspicious.
(Bayshore Broadcasting)