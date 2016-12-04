News / Canada

Niagara Falls man facing numerous sex offence charges

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A Niagara Falls man is facing a slew of sex assault charges.

Local police say the charges relate to an investigation involving allegations of historical sex offences in the city. 

They say 31-year old Andrew Trostenko was arrested Saturday and has a bail hearing scheduled for later today in St. Catharines.

Trostenko is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault involving a third party, bestiality, forcible confinement, administering a noxious thing and overcome resistance by attempting to choke.

 

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular