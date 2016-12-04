Niagara Falls man facing numerous sex offence charges
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — A Niagara Falls man is facing a slew of sex assault charges.
Local police say the charges relate to an investigation involving allegations of historical sex offences in the city.
They say 31-year old Andrew Trostenko was arrested Saturday and has a bail hearing scheduled for later today in St. Catharines.
Trostenko is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault involving a third party, bestiality, forcible confinement, administering a noxious thing and overcome resistance by attempting to choke.