News / Canada

One dead, two injured in overnight stabbings on Montreal's South Shore

LONGUEUIL, Que. — One man is dead and two are injured after three early-morning stabbings in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

Police say they believe the incidents are connected, but further investigation is needed to confirm that fact.

The first victim, a 22-year-old man, was found covered in blood just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

He was taken to hospital with an upper-body stab injury but died several hours later.

A 26-year-old man was found several minutes later, and a third man later presented himself to hospital with stab wounds to the upper body.

Police say the surviving victims will be questioned when their health allows it.

