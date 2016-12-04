Quebec police seek 22-year-old Hull inmate who fled from Gatineau hospital

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who fled from a Gatineau hospital on Saturday.

They say 22-year-old David Harvey injured a hospital worker before fleeing on foot.

Harvey was serving a sentence at the Hull detention centre but was in the hospital for treatment.

He is described as five-foot 11 with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, pants and hiking books.

Provincial police say he may be hitchhiking towards his hometown of Montreal.