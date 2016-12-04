'Lock her up,' chant ralliers at Chris Alexander speech on Notley's carbon plan

EDMONTON — The crowd chanted "lock her up" as Conservative leadership hopeful Chris Alexander spoke about Alberta Premier Rachel Notley's energy policy at an Edmonton rally.

As they chanted the refrain that became popular during president-elect Donald Trump's campaign, Alexander smiled, and appeared to gesture in time with the chant, nodding along.

The incident happened at an anti-carbon tax rally at the Alberta legislature on Saturday.

The rally was organized by Rebel Media, an online news and right-wing opinion outlet, and video of the incident was posted on Twitter by the website's Alberta bureau chief Sheila Gunn Reid.

Alexander, a former immigration minister, says he thinks the chant is "wrong," and tried to change the refrain to "vote her out," which he says isn't picked up by the video.

He says that once people finished chanting, he went on to talk about what voters can do at the ballot box.