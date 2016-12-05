The Internet has facilitated alt-right recruiting

The Internet provides a wonderful breeding ground for all manner of offensive, dark conversation. But for the white power movement in particular, it plays an important role in recruiting new members, connecting disparate groups and building community.



Just Google “alt-right Canada”, and the first hit you’ll get alt-right.ca, a right wing blog that seems to focus on issues of perceived white oppression.

Of course there are hundreds of white supremacist blogs and social media sites, dating back to the earliest days of the Internet. One even offers a dating service and sells merchandise, among other perks.

Barbara Perry, a professor of social science and humanities at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, along with Ryan Scrivens, a PhD student at Simon Fraser University studying criminology, have published a paper on the subject called White Pride Worldwide: Constructing Global Identities Online.

They say that historically, hate groups recruited members at social gatherings or through traditional media, like TV or radio. And while much recruitment is still done face-to-face, the Internet plays an important role in facilitating connections and strengthening beliefs.

“Pragmatically, the Internet is largely unregulated and relatively inexpensive, and it offers such groups and individuals the power of interconnectivity, anonymity, power enhancement, and new audiences,” say Perry and Scrivens.

Chat rooms, bulletin boards, discussion forums, blogs and Facebook pages all engage potential members in conversations about their identities, and this medium provides support for members whose views are reinforced and not challenged.

Right wing websites also have the potential to incite violence.

According another scholarly article, Barbara Perry & Ryan Scrivens (2016): Uneasy Alliances: A Look at the Right-Wing Extremist Movement in Canada, Studies in Conflict & Terrorism, law enforcement has suggested that online calls for violence drew their attention to particular hate groups.

One officer pointed out a particular site that urged its audience to “kill the Aboriginals, kill the Jews, kill the blacks, kill the gays.”

“Internet communication helps to close the social and spatial distance that might otherwise thwart efforts to sustain a collective identity across the movement,” says Perry.

“Such sites provide at least the facade of cohesion and collective security, but even more importantly for isolated and atomized members, a collective vision of shared fears, values, and ideologies.”

Other ways of recruiting

Anger is at the root of white extremism. Anger that was likely borne before an individual white supremacist ever identified with the far right, before that person found an extremist group to take him under their wing.

Arno Michaels knows this better than anyone. He’s the former leader of a white supremacist group, who now speaks about his experience in the far right, and has written a booked called “My Life After Hate.”

Michaels describes being fueled by hate as a teenager — hate for his family, his town, his teachers, his peers. He discovered the far right like many young people do — through the skinhead punk scene.

Music is rousing and its energy tends to feed on the emotions its listener is already experiencing. And concerts serve as social gatherings, and the lyrics reinforce messages of hate and racism.

Michaels said his group’s mindset was constantly reinforced with racist music and literature, and any sort of media that didn’t support white supremacist ideology was forbidden.

“The resulting intellectual and spiritual isolation made fertile ground for hate and violence,” he said in a 2015 Washington Post op-ed.

“I … learned that the swastika is an effective way of angering others,” Michaels. “The hostility I radiated was reflected by the people around me, validating the paranoid ideology that had become my identity.”

He recruited other angry white people by trolling communities that were known for racial tensions, distributing threatening flyers with their contact information.

“We also recruited through word of mouth with white co-workers, family and friends. Though nine out of 10 people would be repulsed by what we had to say, there were always those who liked to hear it.”

Michaels calls the recruitment process sophisticated.

“There are very complex human frailties that are preyed upon and manipulated without either the prospect or recruiter really understanding the psychological dynamics,” he said.