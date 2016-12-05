Newfoundland veteran under arrest in northern Iraq: published report

The mother of a former Canadian soldier says she believes he has been arrested in northern Iraq while taking part in a humanitarian mission.

Kay Kennedy of St. Vincent's, N.L., told radio station VOCM that she was speaking with her son Mike on Tuesday evening, when she realized something was wrong.

Kennedy says he wasn't he usual upbeat self and he abruptly hung up the phone.

The woman told VOCM she hasn't heard from her son since then, but she says a friend of his later confirmed via text message from northern Iraq that her son had been arrested after returning from a mission in northern Syria.

Kennedy told the radio station there was a problem with some documents, suggesting some had expired.