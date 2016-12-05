Nova Scotia government seeking proposals for cleanup of Boat Harbour

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is moving ahead with plans to clean up one of most polluted corners of the province.

Last year, the province's Liberal government promised to close the Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility in Pictou County by January 2020, and eventually transform the filthy waterway into a tidal estuary.

The government has issued a request for proposals, saying it wants an engineering firm to design a major remediation effort that will return Boat Harbour to its natural state.

A meeting with bidders and a site visit is scheduled for Dec. 14 at the Pictou Landing Fire Hall, and the deadline for submissions is Feb. 3.

When the provincial government tabled legislation to require the cleanup in April 2015, it set aside $52.3 million for the project.