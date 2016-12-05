Statue of kids playing leapfrog stolen from Kingston, Ont., park: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a statue has been stolen from a park in Kingston, Ont.

They say the bronze statue of children playing was taken from the city park sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

The statue — which shows children playing leapfrog — was donated to Hospice Kingston by a supporter 20 years ago.

The statue is approximately 60 centimetres wide and 90 centimetres high.

Investigators say the statue is of great sentimental value to the hospice foundation and the community.