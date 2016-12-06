Former Alberta cabinet minister Halvar Jonson dead at 75, served for 22 years
PONOKA, Alta. — Former Alberta cabinet minister Halvar Jonson has died at the age of 75.
Jonson, a Progressive Conservative, was first elected in 1982 and represented the Ponoka-Rimbey constituency for 22 years.
During his political career he served as minister of education, health, environment and intergovernmental relations under former premier Ralph Klein.
Before he got into politics Jonson was president of the Alberta Teachers' Association.
The Speaker of the Alberta legislature paid tribute to Jonson in the assembly on Monday and flags were lowered to half-mast.
Jonson is survived by his wife Maxine, three children, six grandchildren, and one sister.
His funeral is to be held Friday at St. Mary's Anglican Church in Ponoka.
