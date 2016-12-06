Man, 37, charged in sex assaults on minors in southwestern Ontario
A
A
Share via Email
A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to the sexual assault of minors in southwestern Ontario.
Police say the investigation began last month on reports of an incident in Norfolk County.
They say officers discovered a number of sexual offences against minors had taken place in the area and Niagara Falls between 2002 and 2013.
Joseph Alan Anderson of Mattawa, Ont., is charged with seven counts each of sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference with a person under 16.
He is also facing six counts of invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16, and one count of indecent act on a person under 16.
Police have not said when he is to appear in court.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Coastal indigenous communities eat 15 times more seafood than non-indigenous people
-
#ReadyToTeach: Nova Scotia teachers using social media to show off their day with no kids
-
Education minister called on to resign after closure of Nova Scotia schools
-
YYC scooter guy to get new car after viral video shows him driving on QEII in storm