Bank of Canada to make final interest rate announcement of the year

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make its last interest rate announcement of the year today.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its interest rate target set at 0.5 per cent, where it has been since July 2015.

In October, the bank downgraded its growth outlook and governor Stephen Poloz said its governing council actively discussed cutting the trendsetting rate before deciding to keep it on hold.

But since then, data has shown that the economy grew faster in the third quarter than the Bank of Canada had expected.

Statistics Canada said last week that the economy grew at an annual pace of 3.5 per cent in the third quarter.

The central bank had predicted growth of 3.2 per cent for that period.