Newfoundland woman's disappearance 'suspicious in nature,' Mounties say

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — The disappearance of a 38-year-old Newfoundland woman is considered suspicious and the case is a high priority for RCMP in St. Anthony, N.L., a police spokesman said Wednesday as a dive team searched the small town's harbour.

Jennifer Hillier-Penney was last seen on Nov. 30 in St. Anthony, and at the time, police said they were concerned for her well-being.

Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe said police have conducted ground and air searches of the community of roughly 2,500 people on Newfoundland's northwestern shore. He said Mounties were searching the town's harbour on Wednesday.

"This case is a high priority for us and this is still very much an open and active investigation at this time," said O'Keefe, adding that they have been focusing the search in the St. Anthony area based on information gathered from interviews.

O'Keefe wouldn't elaborate on why police now considered Hillier-Penney's disappearance suspicious.

"From the information we've obtained over the last few days, it has been determined that this case is suspicious in nature," he said.

The RCMP major crime unit, police dog services, a forensic identification section, Mounties from multiple detachments and search and rescue crews are involved in the investigation.

Police are also asking residents of St. Anthony to check their properties and to call RCMP if anything unusual is found.