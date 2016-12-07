Man faces 8 charges in 7-vehicle, 1-building collision in Port Colborne, Ont.

PORT COLBORNE, Ont. — Police say a 51-year-old man is facing eight charges following a series of collisions in Port Colborne, Ont., that involved seven vehicles and a building, and sent two people to hospital.

Investigators say a pickup truck collided with a parked vehicle Wednesday morning and continued down the street where it collided with a vehicle stopped in traffic.

They say the pickup failed to stop for either collision, hitting another vehicle and continued on, crashed into a vehicle stopped at an intersection, sending it through the intersection into the front doors of a building.

Police say the pickup kept moving down the street, crashing into two more parked vehicles before coming to rest.

They say the driver fled and was arrested after a witness followed him and told officers where he went.