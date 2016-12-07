New Brunswick government to roll watchdog duties into Integrity Commissioner

FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government will table legislation today to create the new position of integrity commissioner — compressing a number of legislative watchdog roles into one.

The new position was suggested in July in a government-commissioned report on the roles of New Brunswick's legislative officers.

The integrity commissioner will be responsible for the Members' Conflict of Interest Act and the Personal Health Information Privacy and Access Act.

The new commissioner will also be responsible for the Lobbyists' Registration Act — once it is proclaimed, and the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act when the current Access to Information and Privacy Commissioner's term expires in September 2017.

Upon Royal Assent of the Integrity Commissioner Act, the Conflict of Interest Commissioner will become the Integrity Commissioner.