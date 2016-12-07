Technical hurdles mean no body-worn cameras for Mounties, for the time being

OTTAWA — Mounties won't be wearing tiny video cameras — at least for now.

The RCMP says it is postponing the deployment of body-worn cameras after testing revealed technical problems, including limited battery life and lack of durability.

Rolling out the cameras would mean purchasing thousands of units for over 750 detachments.

The national police force says that means it must have confidence in the technology and ensure the expenditure is justified.

Body-worn cameras generally clip on a uniform, or can be embedded in glasses or a helmet.

They are used to gather evidence for prosecution should criminal behaviour be recorded, and to bolster accountability if questions arise after an incident.