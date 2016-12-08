News / Canada

A look at places that have taken the step to create all-gender bathrooms

REGINA — With it now common to see transgender children as young as six or seven, elementary schools across the country are creating gender-neutral, all-gender or unisex washrooms. Here's a look at a few other public places that have also taking this step: 

 Washrooms at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto had signage with a half-female and half-male logo above the words "We Don't Care."

 The City of Regina says the new Mosaic Stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, will have nine gender-neutral bathrooms.

 On Parliament Hill, 37 out of 188 total washrooms are unisex. The Saskatchewan and Manitoba legislatures each have a gender-neutral washroom for the public. Most other legislatures say gender-neutral washrooms are not on their radar right now.

 The Royal Ontario Museum has three all-gender washrooms and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says it has at least one universal washroom on virtually every level. 

 McGill University, the University of British Columbia, Carleton University, the University of Alberta, the University of Winnipeg, University of Western Ontario and Ryerson University all have some form of all-gender washrooms.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular