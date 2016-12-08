A look at places that have taken the step to create all-gender bathrooms

REGINA — With it now common to see transgender children as young as six or seven, elementary schools across the country are creating gender-neutral, all-gender or unisex washrooms. Here's a look at a few other public places that have also taking this step:

— Washrooms at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto had signage with a half-female and half-male logo above the words "We Don't Care."

— The City of Regina says the new Mosaic Stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, will have nine gender-neutral bathrooms.

— On Parliament Hill, 37 out of 188 total washrooms are unisex. The Saskatchewan and Manitoba legislatures each have a gender-neutral washroom for the public. Most other legislatures say gender-neutral washrooms are not on their radar right now.

— The Royal Ontario Museum has three all-gender washrooms and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights says it has at least one universal washroom on virtually every level.