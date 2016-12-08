Bearded dragon stolen from Guelph, Ont., pet store dies; woman, 23, charged

GUELPH, Ont. — Police say a bearded dragon stolen from a Guelph, Ont., pet store has died.

Investigators say the reptile was taken from a cage in the store on Nov. 15.

They say that several days later the dragon was left in a box outside the store and a call to employees advised them where they could find it.

Police say the animal was located but died soon after.

They say a 23-year-old Guelph woman turned herself in to police on Thursday.