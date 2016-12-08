Man, 55, charged in 2 sexual assault cases in Collingwood, Ont.
A
A
Share via Email
COLLINGWOOD, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into apartments in Collingwood, Ont., and sexually assaulting the female residents.
They say officers responded to a sexual assault report early on Dec. 2.
Investigators say they determined a man had gained entry to the apartment and sexually assaulted the woman living there.
They say a man has been arrested and is alleged to have been involved in a similar incident at the same apartment building.
A 55-year-old Collingwood man is facing two counts each of sexual assault, and break and enter — commit an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment.