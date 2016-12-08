Man, 55, charged in 2 sexual assault cases in Collingwood, Ont.

COLLINGWOOD, Ont. — Provincial police say a man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into apartments in Collingwood, Ont., and sexually assaulting the female residents.

They say officers responded to a sexual assault report early on Dec. 2.

Investigators say they determined a man had gained entry to the apartment and sexually assaulted the woman living there.

They say a man has been arrested and is alleged to have been involved in a similar incident at the same apartment building.