Man robs Nobleton, Ont., drug store wearing Santa hat and white beard: police
NOBLETON, Ont. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Nobleton, Ont., pharmacy wearing a Santa hat and a white beard.
York regional police say a man entered the drug store on Wednesday afternoon and went to the prescriptions counter.
They allege he indicated he had a gun and took a quantity of prescription drugs before leaving the store.
Investigators say no one was physically injured.
The man is described a white, five-foot-eight, about 25 to 30 years old, and had a dark beard under the white beard.