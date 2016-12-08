News / Canada

Man robs Nobleton, Ont., drug store wearing Santa hat and white beard: police

NOBLETON, Ont. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Nobleton, Ont., pharmacy wearing a Santa hat and a white beard.

York regional police say a man entered the drug store on Wednesday afternoon and went to the prescriptions counter.

They allege he indicated he had a gun and took a quantity of prescription drugs before leaving the store.

Investigators say no one was physically injured.

The man is described a white, five-foot-eight, about 25 to 30 years old, and had a dark beard under the white beard.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular