Nova Scotia man charged with first-degree murder in decade-old case
SYDNEY, N.S. — A 49-year-old man has been charged in the murder of a Nova Scotia man 10 years ago.
Cape Breton Regional Police say Raymond Glenn Farrow of Glace Bay was arrested Wednesday and is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Harold "Buster" Slaunwhite.
Slaunwhite was found dead in his Dominion home by a relative on Sept. 10, 2006.
Police say the murder charge is the result of a lengthy investigation spanning more than 10 years.
